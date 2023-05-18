Oliver and Olivia were Colorado's most popular baby names in 2022

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Social Security Administration; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Colorado's class of 2040 will be dominated by Olivers and Olivias.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2022.

Liam, which has been the top male baby name since 2011, was knocked to second place by Oliver.

Olivia topped Colorado's female baby names for the third straight year.

The big picture: Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names nationwide in 2022, federal data shows.

What's next: We're sifting through names of all babies born in the state last year and will share the most "Colorado" names from the bunch soon — stay tuned.