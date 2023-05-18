1 hour ago - News

Oliver and Olivia were Colorado's most popular baby names in 2022

Alayna Alvarez
Data: Social Security Administration; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Colorado's class of 2040 will be dominated by Olivers and Olivias.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2022.

  • Liam, which has been the top male baby name since 2011, was knocked to second place by Oliver.
  • Olivia topped Colorado's female baby names for the third straight year.

The big picture: Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names nationwide in 2022, federal data shows.

What's next: We're sifting through names of all babies born in the state last year and will share the most "Colorado" names from the bunch soon — stay tuned.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more