1 hour ago - News
Oliver and Olivia were Colorado's most popular baby names in 2022
Colorado's class of 2040 will be dominated by Olivers and Olivias.
Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2022.
- Liam, which has been the top male baby name since 2011, was knocked to second place by Oliver.
- Olivia topped Colorado's female baby names for the third straight year.
The big picture: Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names nationwide in 2022, federal data shows.
What's next: We're sifting through names of all babies born in the state last year and will share the most "Colorado" names from the bunch soon — stay tuned.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.