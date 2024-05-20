Share on email (opens in new window)

Jamal Murray during Game 7 against Minnesota. Photo: C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

After fighting back from a two-game deficit, the Denver Nuggets just couldn't complete the comeback. The big picture: The defending champion Nuggets lost Game 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena 98-90 on Sunday, losing the Western Semifinal series, 4-3.

State of play: Despite taking a 20-point lead early in the third quarter, Denver was outscored 28-14 and then 32-23 in the fourth.

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 35 points, while league MVP Nikola Jokić scored 34 points.

Yes, but: The two combined to shoot 6-22 from three, with Jokić going 2-10.

What's next: The Nuggets head into the offseason where they'll look to hang on to key contributors Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson while also adding more offensive firepower to their bench.