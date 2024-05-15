Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Note: Includes home purchases with no mortgage loan information on the deed. National data calculated from the 40 of the most populous U.S. metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals All-cash home purchases are on the rise in Denver, according to new data from Redfin. The big picture: Denver's rate of 27.7% mirrors a national increase as 1 in 3 homes in the U.S. are purchased this way. Why it matters: High-income people can adapt to the pricey market more easily than typical buyers needing a loan.

What they're saying: Those winning in this economy treat homes like savings accounts, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather says.

It's a relatively safe place to store your cash, and you can always borrow against the home if needed.

The intrigue: Jon Larrance, CEO and owner of Denver-based real estate company Corcoran Perry & Co., tells us people are downsizing from larger and more expensive homes to condos in more walkable neighborhoods, like Cherry Creek.

The company oversaw the sales of a $9.3 million and $7.7 million property last year, which Larrance said were homes bought by "older buyers" who paid cash after selling their houses.

Follow the money: Some of these all-cash purchases are investors, but certainly not all.

