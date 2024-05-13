If you'd like to shop the Melanzana store, good luck. It will probably take you eight months to get an appointment.



For 30 years, Melanzana has been making outdoor apparel by hand in downtown Leadville, about 100 miles southwest of Denver. The company has built a dedicated fan base for its signature microgrid fleece hoodies, all the while shunning the normal trajectory to retail success.

It has avoided advertising and e-commerce, and resisted pressure to increase production to meet sky-high demand — until now.

Driving the news: This year, Melanzana is making its first expansion beyond its hometown.

A new production facility two hours south, in rural Alamosa, will allow it to double production, Leadville's Herald Democrat reported.

Leadville will remain its sole retail location.

What they're saying: "We've been ready to expand for a few years now and I'm pretty excited about the possibilities in Alamosa," Melanzana founder and owner Fritz Howard told the newspaper.

Melanzana declined an interview request from Axios (as it has from other major outlets) in order to keep a low profile.

Catch up quick: The company made its start in 1994, and one of its first gigs was making fleece gear for raft guides, Howard recounted in a 2022 interview with hiking YouTube channel Some Dude Walking. The company has been a fixture in downtown Leadville ever since.

"We've always been a store first. And we're part of the downtown business community. So we feel a responsibility towards that," Howard said.

The store, with 76 full-time employees as of January, has been Melanzana's only production facility, with the sewing immediately visible once you step inside.

The intrigue: The company's brand grew steadily, especially among the hiking community. But during the pandemic, demand took off, Howard recalled. The company sold products online for about 10 months but couldn't keep pace. They were forced to implement a lottery system.

Problems (depending on your perspective) persisted after they reopened the brick-and-mortar in the fall of 2020.

"It was crazy … we had no product at all," he added. "We'd get completely cleaned out in the store."

"It was like Black Friday shopping every day. People would be lined up over an hour before they opened around the corner," Katie Hilde, at the Lake County Tourism Panel office across the street, tells Axios.

And after waiting, those customers would have little inventory to choose from.

Hilde's colleague, Paula Harrison, recalls a hiker who traveled all the way from Poland to purchase a Melanzana hoodie but was distraught to find they didn't have her size.

So began the appointment system in 2021.

Appointments are considered a "spot on our production schedule. This system allows us to control our numbers and maintain the right amount of inventory," the company's website states.

What's new: Today, Melanzana does maintain limited walk-in inventory of factory seconds and overstock. But to shop the full store, you need that appointment during which you can still only buy two items.

The resale market isn't really an option, either.

Customers agree on their receipt not to resell items for profit, and "we watch for people who are doing that," Howard said.

"Zebra-striped unicorn"

Whereas most retailers facing this demand would find ways to outsource and increase production, Melanzana has stood its ground in the name of quality and growing a sustainable business.

There's an "assumption that growth is good in American capitalism," Howard told Some Dude Walking. "And we don't really buy into that. We're not just going to grow unlimitedly."

Zoom out: "I've been in the industry [for nearly 30 years], and I don't think I've seen anything quite like them," Kent Ebersole, president of the Boulder-based Outdoor Industry Association, tells Axios.

"I don't know if it's … a zebra-striped unicorn, but it's pretty unique."

The big picture: The industry is full of stories of small brands founded by outdoor enthusiasts who saw a need for a product, Ebersole explains, but most end up outsourcing production to expand, getting acquired by a larger brand — or disappearing.

Melanzana, however, "has figured out a way to do it while sticking to their ethos."

Case in point: John Hallum and Kasia Dudzik dropped by the store on a recent Friday after hearing about Melanzana from a coworker. They snagged an overstock hoodie but plan to return with an appointment next year.