Home EV chargers are hot commodities in Denver

Bar chart showing the share of EV-friendly home listings on Realtor.com in 2023. San Jose, Calif. led the way with 4.9 percent of listings. San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Oxnard, Calif., San Diego, Riverside, Calif., Honolulu and Austin rounded out the rest of top metros.
Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value in Denver as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says.

Why it matters: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

Zoom in: Laura Skladzinski bought her Golden house in January. It came with solar panels and two Tesla power banks — at the time, it was a nice bonus. She traded in her 10-year-old Jeep Cherokee and bought a RAV4 Prime (PHEV) a month later.

  • West Washington Park resident Ryan Allaire has owned an EV since 2018 and says, if he were to move, a charger would be a priority.
  • "I've had friends with HOAs who are hesitant to install chargers. At this point, I wouldn't consider living in those places," he says.

State of play: The state is pushing for nearly 1 million EVs on Colorado roads by 2030.

Pro tip: You can save money charging overnight, Silvio Marcacci says. The Highlands homeowner installed a charger in 2022 and says he spends about $8 a month for his Xcel program, thanks to an annual overnight rebate.

Yes, but: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The big picture: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.

