Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value in Denver as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says. Why it matters: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

Zoom in: Laura Skladzinski bought her Golden house in January. It came with solar panels and two Tesla power banks — at the time, it was a nice bonus. She traded in her 10-year-old Jeep Cherokee and bought a RAV4 Prime (PHEV) a month later.

West Washington Park resident Ryan Allaire has owned an EV since 2018 and says, if he were to move, a charger would be a priority.

"I've had friends with HOAs who are hesitant to install chargers. At this point, I wouldn't consider living in those places," he says.

State of play: The state is pushing for nearly 1 million EVs on Colorado roads by 2030.

Pro tip: You can save money charging overnight, Silvio Marcacci says. The Highlands homeowner installed a charger in 2022 and says he spends about $8 a month for his Xcel program, thanks to an annual overnight rebate.

Yes, but: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The big picture: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.

Areas with higher EV ownership rates saw higher shares.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.