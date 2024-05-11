Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.
Zoom in: Laura Skladzinski bought her Golden house in January. It came with solar panels and two Tesla power banks — at the time, it was a nice bonus. She traded in her 10-year-old Jeep Cherokee and bought a RAV4 Prime (PHEV) a month later.
West Washington Park resident Ryan Allaire has owned an EV since 2018 and says, if he were to move, a charger would be a priority.
"I've had friends with HOAs who are hesitant to install chargers. At this point, I wouldn't consider living in those places," he says.
Pro tip: You can save money charging overnight, Silvio Marcacci says. The Highlands homeowner installed a charger in 2022 and says he spends about $8 a month for his Xcel program, thanks to an annual overnight rebate.
Yes, but: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
The big picture: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.