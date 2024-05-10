Colorado lawmakers finished their work. Now it's time for Colorado voters to do theirs. State of play: The Legislature left five major questions for the November ballot, most prominently the repeal of a state constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, which is currently unenforceable because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The latest: The other questions headed to the ballot ask voters to:

The big picture: The Democratic majority on Thursday touted this year's legislative session as one of the most productive in recent memory.

The key victories included deals to pull competing ballot measures on oil and gas and lawsuit liability damages from what is becoming a crowded ballot.

Yes, but: In other areas, the Legislature didn't succeed in — or didn't try — striking compromises to avoid ballot fights. So outside groups are pursuing their own initiatives.

A ballot measure to lower property taxes substantially may move forward despite a bipartisan bill to lower spikes in property taxes approved by the Legislature.

An effort to lower the state's income tax remains a possibility, the sponsor tells us, even after lawmakers approved a bill to lower the rate in years with large TABOR surpluses.

A push to maintain local control over land use decisions is moving forward, advocates say particularly after lawmakers approved a package of bills creating statewide mandates.

A series of recent laws supporting transgender children is prompting opponents to seek a ballot measure requiring parents to be informed of "gender incongruity" at school.

A campaign to overhaul Colorado elections by abolishing party primaries is drawing opposition from conservatives who want a measure that would ban ranked choice voting and preserve the current system.

The bottom line: The ballot questions from the Legislature and potential measures from outside political forces will make for a long — and potentially confusing — ballot for voters in November.