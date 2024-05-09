How Union Station could serve as a model for downtown Denver's revival

Mayor Mike Johnston stands in front of Union Station following a press conference on May 9, 2024. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images.

Denver leaders are tapping into one of the city's most triumphant revitalization projects in an attempt to replicate its success downtown. State of play: Mayor Mike Johnston on Thursday announced plans to extend the boundaries of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), which helped pay for Union Station's extensive redevelopment. Completed in 2014, it added a hotel, restaurants and shops.

Why it matters: City leaders believe the plan could generate $500 million toward reviving the downtown, which is struggling to regain foot traffic from visitors and office workers.

How it works: The DDA generates money through tax increment financing, chair Doug Tisdale tells us.

Money comes from taking a percentage of what property owners and businesses in the authority's boundaries pay in property and sales tax. It's meant to be an incentive to draw more development.

Between the lines: The money generated by the expansion could finance downtown projects like new public spaces for recreation or converting underused office space into housing, including affordable units.

Yes, but: The plan is far from a done deal since more steps are required before it's implemented.

Tisdale says fewer than 100 businesses and property owners that were part of the authority's original footprint will need to approve its expansion.

What they're saying: "My belief is that the vast majority of people, having seen the success here, would love to have that same kind of success wherever they are," Tisdale says.

Johnston called downtown the city's economic driver: "We do think it is at the heart of the city."

Zoom out: Under the proposal, the authority's footprint would extend into the Central Business District, stretching south toward Colfax Avenue, west toward Speer Boulevard, and east up to Grant Street.

What's next: Denver City Council could consider the change as early as this summer.