Denver mayor hosts "Ask Me Anything" forum on Reddit. Here's what he said.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston participated in Reddit's "A.M.A" forum on May 8. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Mayor's Office

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston participated in a Reddit feature called "Ask Me Anything," known as "A.M.A.s," and spent an hour answering some of the hundreds of questions he received.

Here are some things we learned:

⛳ The Park Hill Golf Course: The owner, Westside Investment Partners, "cannot let it rot," Johnston wrote. If Westside doesn't sell it, "they have to restore it to operations as a functioning golf course but we think there could be better uses for the city and are working on it now."

🏀 The Denver Nuggets: He "didn't even recognize our team" in the first two playoff games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but "this team is resilient and tough and sticks together."

"We GOTTA [win] game 3 … because the mayor of Minneapolis is taunting me by text," he wrote.

When asked if he could ban Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards from the city, he joked that he "will seriously look into this option."

🌳 Park plans: His office wants more food and drinks served at parks. That starts this summer with food trucks at Washington, Commons, Paco Sanchez and Civic Center parks.

He'd also "love to do a beer garden" at City Park.

🚗 Traffic safety: He's adding more red light cameras to curb speeding in high-injury networks where it tends to be most common.

Denver is also deploying more than 100 license plate readers across the city to help track stolen cars.

🚲 Bikes and buses: The city is installing another 25 miles of bike lanes this year and dedicating more travel lanes to buses so they can move more efficiently.

🏘️ Housing affordability: "This is maybe the most important issue Denver is facing," he wrote. His goal is to create 3,000 affordable units every year while he's in office.

🏙️ Downtown: The first few blocks of the 16th Street Mall will reopen this summer, and he pledged to ensure the entire construction project is finished by the end of summer 2025.

He also wants to launch "some really unique activations and public spaces" on the mall, similar to ones at Larimer Square, and focus on placing "unique Denver brands" in the area.

🧒 Childcare shortage: His team is working to add more child care facilities, including in downtown's "child care desert," and create a workforce training program to help more people become early childhood educators.

🍩 Best donut shop: "I love LaMar's."