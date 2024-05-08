Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić wins third MVP award

Add another trophy to Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokić's trophy case as he was named MVP Wednesday for the third time in four years. Why it matters: Jokić became the ninth player in league history to win the regular season award three times, joining the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

State of play: The Joker averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists per game this season — which are all on par with his previous two MVP years.

The Nuggets finished tied for the second best record in the NBA and Western Conference with 57 wins and 25 losses.

The other side: This win was arguably his most contested in the eyes of fans as many, including hall-of-famer Shaquille O'Neal, thought Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've won the award.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30 points per game while leading the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the West (though they have the same record as the Nuggets).

What they're saying: O'Neal told Jokić as much Wednesday evening on TNT and the Nuggets' big man quipped back: "Thank you, Shaq. We don't judge people here, so that's fine, that's your opinion."

On winning the award, Jokić said "It's got to start with your teammates. Without them, I'm nothing ... I cannot be whoever I am without them."

Between the lines: Jokić is continuing his dominance as the league's best big man, capping an incredible four-year run that's seen him garner four all-star selections, make three all-NBA teams, win the 2022-23 NBA championship along with the Western Conference Finals and Finals MVP.

What we're watching: Whether Jokić can lift the Nuggets out of their 0-2 hole in the second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokić scored just 16 points in Denver's Game 2 blowout loss on Monday. Game 3 is Friday at 7:30pm.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Jokić.