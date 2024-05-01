What marijuana's federal reclassification means for Colorado

Marijuana business leaders in Colorado are celebrating the Biden administration's decision to reclassify cannabis as a less dangerous drug. Why it matters: It could signal a paradigm shift for an industry struggling locally with slumping sales, regulatory hurdles and weak tourism.

State of play: The new rule moves marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug, which the DEA defines as substances with "a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

Schedule III drugs include ketamine and anabolic steroids, while Schedule I drugs include heroin and ecstasy.

What they're saying: Chuck Smith, president of the board of directors for Colorado Leads, a group made up of cannabis business leaders, on Tuesday called the decision, "a major step in the right direction.

"This is a remarkable about-face by the DEA," Brian Vicente, founding partner of Denver-based cannabis law firm Vicente LLP, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, in a statement said he was "thrilled" with the decision.

Between the lines: Smith says reclassifying cannabis could allow business deductions to retain more revenue and employ staff and it could mean a fairer tax rate — he suggested they're currently "targeted" by high rates due to federal tax code.

Deductions on business expenses could be crucial for dispensaries, which often operate on tight margins, writes Axios Pro Rata's Dan Primack.

The intrigue: U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, and 21 other congressional members, sent a letter last week to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DEA lobbying for the change.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services supported the reclassification last year.

What's next: While the step is notable, insiders say more is needed to ensure the industry succeeds, including legalizing marijuana on the federal level.