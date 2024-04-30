Mile Highlights: New oil and gas truce

🛢️ Gov. Jared Polis announced a major compromise between the oil and gas industry and environmental groups that pauses their pursuit of multiple ballot measures and bill proposals related to fossil fuel production.

In exchange, lawmakers will tighten air quality regulations and implement a new fee for drilling to raise millions of new dollars for public transit. (Colorado Sun)

⚖️ The former Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in 2022 will be retried on felony charges after jurors deadlocked on murder charges last week. (CPR)

💊 Suzanne Morphew's death in 2020 was ruled a homicide by "unspecified means," a toxicology report shows. Investigators found animal tranquilizer chemicals in her body. (CPR)

🚨 A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for selling classified information to an undercover FBI agent posing as a Russian official. (AP)

🎵 Billie Eilish is coming to Denver Nov. 19 and 20 as part of a three-continent tour. Tickets go on sale at noon today. (Axios)

☔ This month, Denver saw more rain than any year since 2000. It ranked as the 18th wettest on record so far. (Fox31)