Billie Eilish took home two Grammy's earlier this year. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will tour three continents, starting with North America, this fall. Between the lines: Live Nation announced that the singer's tour will coincide with her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

The album hits streaming services May 17.

The tour's stops include New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

Eilish will also perform in Australia and Europe.

Catch up quick: The 22-year-old won a Golden Globe, two Grammys and an Oscar for the song "What Was I Made For?" created for the hit movie "Barbie."

What's next: American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning tomorrow.