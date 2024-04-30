Most Colorado billionaires are getting richer
Colorado's richest residents are reaching new financial heights, according to Forbes' recently released ranking of the world's most deep-pocketed people.
The big picture: This year's record 2,781 billionaires are collectively worth a whopping $14.2 trillion, up from last year's previous record of $12.2 trillion.
Zoom in: The 12 wealthiest Coloradans' combined net worth as of April 2 totals nearly $50 billion, and 75% of them are now worth more than they were a year ago.
Here's the list:
Philip Anschutz, 84
- Net worth: $15.3 billion — up from $10.9 billion in 2023. (#125 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Energy, sports, entertainment
- Residence: Denver
John Malone, 83
- Net worth: $9.8 billion — up from $9.2 billion. (#232 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cable television, self-made
- Residence: Elizabeth
Mark Stevens, 64
- Net worth: $6.5 billion — up from $3.9 billion. (#424 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Venture capital, self-made
- Residence: Steamboat Springs
Pat Stryker, 68
- Net worth: $3.9 billion — up from $3.2 billion. (#809 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Medical equipment
- Residence: Fort Collins
James Leprino, 86
- Net worth: $2.1 billion — up from $1.9 billion. (#1,545 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cheese
- Residence: Indian Hills
Stewart Butterfield, 51
- Net worth: $1.7 billion — up from $1.3 billion. (#1,851 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Slack messaging software, self-made
- Residence: Aspen
Thomas Bailey, 87
- Net worth: $1.3 billion — up from $1.2 billion. (Tied at #2,287 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Money management, self-made
- Residence: Aspen
Cargill MacMillan, III., 64
- Net worth: $1.3 billion — up from $1.2 billion. (Tied at #2,287 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cargill
- Residence: Boulder
William MacMillan, 69
- Net worth: $1.3 billion — up from $1.2 billion. (Tied at #2,287 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cargill
- Residence: Englewood
The other side: Three locally based billionaires are worth less this year.
Charles Ergen, 71
- Net worth: $1.4 billion — down from $3.2 billion. (#2,152 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Satellite TV, self-made
- Residence: Denver
Kenneth Tuchman, 64
- Net worth: $1.1 billion — down from $1.7 billion. (#2,545 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Call centers, self-made
- Residence: Denver
Gary Magness, 70
- Net worth: $1.3 billion — down from $1.4 billion. (#2,287 wealthiest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cable TV, investments
- Residence: Denver
