Most Colorado billionaires are getting richer

Colorado's wealthiest person, Philip Anschutz, pictured in late 2017. Photo: Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Colorado's richest residents are reaching new financial heights, according to Forbes' recently released ranking of the world's most deep-pocketed people.

The big picture: This year's record 2,781 billionaires are collectively worth a whopping $14.2 trillion, up from last year's previous record of $12.2 trillion.

Zoom in: The 12 wealthiest Coloradans' combined net worth as of April 2 totals nearly $50 billion, and 75% of them are now worth more than they were a year ago.

Here's the list:

Philip Anschutz, 84

  • Net worth: $15.3 billion — up from $10.9 billion in 2023. (#125 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Energy, sports, entertainment
  • Residence: Denver

John Malone, 83

  • Net worth: $9.8 billion — up from $9.2 billion. (#232 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Cable television, self-made
  • Residence: Elizabeth

Mark Stevens, 64

  • Net worth: $6.5 billion — up from $3.9 billion. (#424 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Venture capital, self-made
  • Residence: Steamboat Springs

Pat Stryker, 68

  • Net worth: $3.9 billion — up from $3.2 billion. (#809 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Medical equipment
  • Residence: Fort Collins

James Leprino, 86

  • Net worth: $2.1 billion — up from $1.9 billion. (#1,545 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Cheese
  • Residence: Indian Hills

Stewart Butterfield, 51

  • Net worth: $1.7 billion — up from $1.3 billion. (#1,851 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Slack messaging software, self-made
  • Residence: Aspen

Thomas Bailey, 87

  • Net worth: $1.3 billion — up from $1.2 billion. (Tied at #2,287 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: ​​Money management, self-made
  • Residence: Aspen

Cargill MacMillan, III., 64

  • Net worth: $1.3 billion — up from $1.2 billion. (Tied at #2,287 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Cargill
  • Residence: Boulder

William MacMillan, 69

  • Net worth: $1.3 billion — up from $1.2 billion. (Tied at #2,287 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Cargill
  • Residence: Englewood

The other side: Three locally based billionaires are worth less this year.

Charles Ergen, 71

  • Net worth: $1.4 billion — down from $3.2 billion. (#2,152 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Satellite TV, self-made
  • Residence: Denver

Kenneth Tuchman, 64

  • Net worth: $1.1 billion — down from $1.7 billion. (#2,545 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Call centers, self-made
  • Residence: Denver

Gary Magness, 70

  • Net worth: $1.3 billion — down from $1.4 billion. (#2,287 wealthiest in the world)
  • Source of wealth: Cable TV, investments
  • Residence: Denver
