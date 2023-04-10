Philip Anschutz and his wife Nancy during a basketball game on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

A familiar name topped the list of Colorado's richest residents.

Driving the news: Forbes last week unveiled its annual list of the wealthiest people on the planet.

French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault and his family topped the list, worth an estimated $211 billion.

Zoom in: The richest people in Colorado are involved in finance, television, and cheese.

Philip Anschutz, $10.9 billion. Anschutz made his money in investment and finance, and is known for owning and co-owning sports teams. The 161st-richest person in the world and the richest person in Colorado, his net worth was unchanged from 2022. He lives in Denver.

John Malone, $9.2 billion. Malone built up a cable TV firm, TCI, between the 1970s and 1990s, before selling it to AT&T for more than $50 billion. He lives in Elizabeth.

Mark Stevens, $3.9 billion. Stevens is a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and has invested in companies like Google, PayPal, and LinkedIn. He lives in Steamboat Springs.

Charlie Ergen, $3.2 billion. Ergen's net worth dropped from 2022, after being the richest person in the state in 2021. He's the 905th-richest person in the world. He lives in Denver.

James Leprino, $2.8 billion. Leprino owns the top mozzarella cheese-making company in the world, exclusively supplying Domino's, Papa John's, and Pizza Hut. He lives in Indian Hills.

Pat Stryker, $2.7 billion. Stryker is a philanthropist and her grandfather founded the medical equipment company Stryker Corp., which was sold for $14.4 billion in 2020. She lives in Fort Collins.

Kenneth Tuchman, $1.7 billion. Tuchman founded and serves as CEO of TTEC, a call center outsourcing company. He lives in Denver.