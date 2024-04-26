This Colorado company is hiring an intern to cuddle with cows

Cuddling doesn't get much cuter than this. Photo: Courtesy of Harvest Hosts

Vail-based Harvest Hosts — a network of more than 5,000 small businesses nationwide that host RVers overnight — is hiring an intern to cuddle with cows. Why it matters: This "udderly amazing opportunity" isn't just about loving on livestock, but also about "fostering connections, promoting animal welfare, and creating unforgettable mooments," Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, said in a statement.

How it works: The company — one of the fastest-growing in Colorado — is launching a cow cuddler program this summer for an intern age 18 and up who has a driver's license and can travel to Harvest Host locations across the U.S.

The goal is to hire someone to help train and socialize adult, baby and mini cows, which will become emotional support animals at Harvest Hosts' farm-based locations.

Zoom in: Apart from cuddling sessions, responsibilities include feeding, grooming and helping out on the farms with cleaning, maintenance and visitor tours.

The preferred candidate will have an RV, but one will be provided if needed.

The position includes a daily stipend to cover the costs of food and gas.

Between the lines: Despite the at-times silly job posting (asking that candidates know farm-themed lullabies), Harvest Hosts is looking for someone who has experience with animals and is majoring in a field like psychology or agriculture.

What they're saying: "We wanted to help our hosts better develop this potential attraction safely and humanely, to further drive visits from Harvest Hosts members, and ultimately, additional revenue," says Carrie Price, director of brand marketing at Harvest Hosts.

What's next: There is no set application deadline for the summer season internship, but the application process will close when the company finds the right candidate, Price says.