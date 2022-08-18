Colorado's fastest-growing companies, according to the Inc. 5000
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup.
Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.
- Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.
Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc.
Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.
- Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A Vail-based travel and hospitality business offering overnight stays in nearly 6,000 locations, whose growth skyrocketed by 5,697%.
- Matter Made (No. 81): A marketing firm in Denver that helps budding tech companies boost sales, which grew 5,109% in the past three years.
- Integrative Psychiatry Institute (No. 98): A Longmont-based medical education company that provides psychedelic-assisted therapy, expanded 4,387%.
What they're saying: Colorado business leaders whose companies earned spots on Inc.'s list tell Axios Denver that their achievements reflect a thriving local economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
- "Our inclusion … signals to fellow and future founders that Denver is a great place to start and grow a successful business within a refreshing, collaborative culture," said John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO of Maxwell, a financial services company in Denver.
- "A large part of our success is attributed to the extraordinary tech talent and appetite for innovation found right here in Colorado," said Mark McNasby, who leads Ivy.ai, a software company in Boulder.
Of note: Last year, 165 local companies made Inc.'s list.
