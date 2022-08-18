Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup.

Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.

Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.

Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc.

Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.

Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A Vail-based travel and hospitality business offering overnight stays in nearly 6,000 locations, whose growth skyrocketed by 5,697%.

(No. 70): A Vail-based travel and hospitality business offering overnight stays in nearly 6,000 locations, whose growth skyrocketed by 5,697%. Matter Made (No. 81): A marketing firm in Denver that helps budding tech companies boost sales, which grew 5,109% in the past three years.

(No. 81): A marketing firm in Denver that helps budding tech companies boost sales, which grew 5,109% in the past three years. Integrative Psychiatry Institute (No. 98): A Longmont-based medical education company that provides psychedelic-assisted therapy, expanded 4,387%.

What they're saying: Colorado business leaders whose companies earned spots on Inc.'s list tell Axios Denver that their achievements reflect a thriving local economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Our inclusion … signals to fellow and future founders that Denver is a great place to start and grow a successful business within a refreshing, collaborative culture," said John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO of Maxwell, a financial services company in Denver.

"A large part of our success is attributed to the extraordinary tech talent and appetite for innovation found right here in Colorado," said Mark McNasby, who leads Ivy.ai, a software company in Boulder.

Of note: Last year, 165 local companies made Inc.'s list.