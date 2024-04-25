That's a fraction of the 3,000-plus bridges the Colorado Department of Transportation oversees.
But roughly 60% are in "fair" condition, just a measure better and at risk of further deterioration, according to federal data.
35% of the state's bridges are rated "good."
Zoom in: The U.S. 50 bridge that closed at the reservoir was listed as "fair" in the federal data and wasn't on a separate list for state repairs. But a recent safety inspection found a 3-inch crack developed in a steel support beam.
The timeline for reopening is unclear and the state transportation department is vowing to give it all resources possible.
Between the lines: Colorado's dedicated money for bridge repair comes from a series of fees on motorists dating back to the 2009 FASTER program. The effort received an additional boost from fees on delivery services put in place in 2021, agency reports show.
The bridge repair account is $159 million, or about 8% of the transportation department's budget.
This year's state budget will infuse an additional $5.8 million.
Another 33 structures are in design phases while 33 are currently under construction.
How it works: A bridge in "poor" condition is not at risk of imminent collapse. The National Bridge Inventory has three grades below poor which indicate structural issues may necessitate bridge closures.
Few bridges are currently rated in "serious" or "critical" condition. Bridges that reach those levels are typically fixed or closed.
By the numbers: The average year of the "poor" bridges built in Colorado is 1953, and the vast majority have been labeled as such for more than 10 years.
The county with the worst bridges is El Paso, the state's largest, with six in "poor" condition. Adams, Eagle, Larimer and Park counties all have three, the latest data shows.