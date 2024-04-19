Sports arenas see rising demand for non-alcoholic beer and drinks
A beer and a hot dog at Coors Field doesn't need to come with a buzz anymore.
The big picture: The Colorado Rockies' ballpark started selling mocktails this year, resident district manager for Aramark Al Wolfe told us recently. It also sells non-alcoholic Coors Edge.
- The spirit-free cocktails are available in a souvenir cup.
What they're saying: "If [fans] don't want to really drink alcohol with their friends … they still feel part of the group," Wolfe said.
State of play: Sports arenas are cashing in on people embracing the "dry" or "damp" lifestyle, which eliminates or limits alcohol use, and is gaining popularity.
Zoom in: Fans ready to see the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets start playoff runs will have nonalcoholic options at Ball Arena.
- Budweiser Zero, Coors Edge, Gruvi Golden Lager and Gruvi Sangria are among the booze-free options available at stands inside the arena.
- Amanda Caldwell, executive director, venue operations at the arena, in a statement said more fans are looking for alcohol alternatives.
- "We will continue to work to provide creative and fun options as this trend expands," Caldwell said.
