Apr 19, 2024 - Things to Do

Sports arenas see rising demand for non-alcoholic beer and drinks

headshot
Four rows of canned beer bottles, with one reading COORS EDGE, in a blue and yellow can, and a bright red can with the words 14 HANDS on it. All the bottles are behind a glass refrigerator door.

Non-alcoholic Coors Edge available at a concession at Denver's Coors Field. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

A beer and a hot dog at Coors Field doesn't need to come with a buzz anymore.

The big picture: The Colorado Rockies' ballpark started selling mocktails this year, resident district manager for Aramark Al Wolfe told us recently. It also sells non-alcoholic Coors Edge.

  • The spirit-free cocktails are available in a souvenir cup.

What they're saying: "If [fans] don't want to really drink alcohol with their friends … they still feel part of the group," Wolfe said.

State of play: Sports arenas are cashing in on people embracing the "dry" or "damp" lifestyle, which eliminates or limits alcohol use, and is gaining popularity.

Zoom in: Fans ready to see the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets start playoff runs will have nonalcoholic options at Ball Arena.

  • Budweiser Zero, Coors Edge, Gruvi Golden Lager and Gruvi Sangria are among the booze-free options available at stands inside the arena.
  • Amanda Caldwell, executive director, venue operations at the arena, in a statement said more fans are looking for alcohol alternatives.
  • "We will continue to work to provide creative and fun options as this trend expands," Caldwell said.

Go deeper: Taste test: The best NA beers for Dry January

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more