Non-alcoholic Coors Edge available at a concession at Denver's Coors Field. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

A beer and a hot dog at Coors Field doesn't need to come with a buzz anymore. The big picture: The Colorado Rockies' ballpark started selling mocktails this year, resident district manager for Aramark Al Wolfe told us recently. It also sells non-alcoholic Coors Edge.

The spirit-free cocktails are available in a souvenir cup.

What they're saying: "If [fans] don't want to really drink alcohol with their friends … they still feel part of the group," Wolfe said.

State of play: Sports arenas are cashing in on people embracing the "dry" or "damp" lifestyle, which eliminates or limits alcohol use, and is gaining popularity.

Empower Field at Mile High sells NA beer at three concession stands, per its website.

Zoom in: Fans ready to see the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets start playoff runs will have nonalcoholic options at Ball Arena.

Budweiser Zero, Coors Edge, Gruvi Golden Lager and Gruvi Sangria are among the booze-free options available at stands inside the arena.

Amanda Caldwell, executive director, venue operations at the arena, in a statement said more fans are looking for alcohol alternatives.

"We will continue to work to provide creative and fun options as this trend expands," Caldwell said.

