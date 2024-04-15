Colorado's ant populations are feeling the sting of climate change

Ants in Gregory Canyon in Boulder. Photo: Courtesy of Anna Paraskevopoulos/The University of Colorado Boulder

Climate change is causing Colorado's ants to march one by one out of their natural habitat. Why it matters: Scientists say it's yet another sign of the "insect apocalypse" devastating their diversity and overall population worldwide.

Insects play a vital part in our ecosystem and food web, meaning their future is integrally tied to our own.

The latest: New research published this month in Ecology found that higher temperatures have forced ant species in Gregory Canyon near Boulder to search for more suitable environments.

Researchers surveyed the same site that University of Colorado Boulder entomologists did 60 years ago and discovered 12 ant species documented there are now much harder to find.

This is particularly concerning because Gregory Canyon has remained largely unaffected by land-use change, scientists note.

The intrigue: Ants, which are ectothermic, act as a canary in the coal mine for climate change because their bodies are highly sensitive to warming weather.

Those that forage across a wider range of temperatures are now more widespread, while those that don't are becoming increasingly rare.

What they're saying: "If the ecosystem has only a single type of ant, it could … potentially [reduce] ecosystem stability," the study's lead author Anna Paraskevopoulos, a Ph.D. student studying ecology and evolutionary biology at CU Boulder, said in a statement.

Ant species that have disappeared affect other organisms that depend on them for food, pollination or pest control, she added.

The bottom line: The latest study suggests that climate change could be decimating ant biodiversity around the world in both urban and wild spaces, researchers warn.