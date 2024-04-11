This weekend in Denver, bring the kids to a new festival, check out a film festival in Castle Rock or head to Dairy Block for samples of wine from across Colorado.

Enjoy a day of fun at this new festival hosted by the city.

Why it matters: The inaugural Future Fest is a free family-friendly celebration aiming to be a resource fair for kids and teens.

What to expect: Events include a "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition, design competitions, a career fair, food trucks, flag football with the Broncos, basketball with the Nuggets, hockey with the Avs and lacrosse with the Mammoth and an appearance by Mayor Mike Johnston.

What they're saying: "This free event will provide a unique opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a wealth of resources and discovery," Johnston told Axios.

Between the lines: Events like Future Fest are a good opportunity to limit screen time for children, as prolonged smartphone use has been linked to poor mental health.

When: 10am–6pm Saturday

Location: Civic Center Park

Free

The Tony Award-winning musical about the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour premieres at the Buell Theatre this week. Tickets start at $39

Dates: Through April 28

3. 🥍 Colorado Mammoth

The Mammoth (5-10) will host the Philadelphia Wings (5-11) 7pm Friday at Ball Arena in their final home game of the season. Tickets start at $30

This festival will feature everything from shorts to music videos and documentaries, including one about an Army veteran who bravely acted during the 2022 Club Q shooting. Tickets

Cost: $13 matinee, $20 Friday and Saturday night, $65 all showings

$13 matinee, $20 Friday and Saturday night, $65 all showings When: 6pm Friday, 3pm and 6pm Saturday

The National Sports Center for the Disabled is hosting a skiing fundraiser Friday and Saturday at Winter Park Resort. One ticket gets you priority lift access, a ski pass for the day, a swag bag and food and drinks. Register for $75

Celebrate this food hall's third anniversary from 3–6pm Saturday with a patio party, live music, food and drink specials and giveaways.

Address: 1012 Ford St.