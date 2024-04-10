Mayor Mike Johnston's goal to add 167 new Denver police officers this year faces serious hurdles. Why it matters: The additional officers are connected to managing homelessness — Johnston's top priority — since last year he said removing encampments allows police to redirect attention to more serious crimes.

The latest: While the mayor last week welcomed 36 new recruits to Denver's first 2024 class, it's a fraction of the total number he wants to add to Colorado's largest police department.

Denver budgeted $8.2 million to add new officers, which includes two more recruiting classes this year, and potentially even a fourth, the mayor's spokesperson Jose Salas tells us in a statement.

What they're saying: "Obviously, we've got a lot of work to do," police chief Ron Thomas tells us.

"Our ultimate goal is to get to full staffing, and we know that's an ambitious goal," Salas said.

By the numbers: The police department sits at 92% authorized strength (the number of officers budgeted for) with 1,515 as of March 22.

That includes 62 recruits from two classes that started last year, a number Thomas says tracks "consistently" with recent years.

Between the lines: The law enforcement agency typically has three recruit classes a year, but to meet the mayor's goal, it's aiming to make them larger in 2024, with 55 recruits per class, Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman tells us.

The intrigue: Thomas characterized the work completed by the Civil Service Commission, which is responsible for testing candidates, as a "challenge" to recruiting more cops.

The timeline, from applying to receiving a job offer, takes several months. Even the city's own materials warn about a "lengthy and extensive process" filled with multiple steps.

During this time, Thomas — who wants to hire more officers of color — says he's "often" found applicants finding other jobs.

The other side: Civil Services Commission executive director Niecy Murray tells us criticism about its process being lengthy is "salacious." She points to another issue: "We really struggle to get quality applicants."

The commission has extended deadlines for applicants to complete requirements like a medical or a polygraph test, while some people took as little as 25 days to be offered a job.

Last year, fees were waived for a behavioral health assessment test DPD requires for its applicants, but that didn't seem to make a difference.

Murray says she's unsure why people are reluctant to take this test — though she says it is not required by all police departments across the country.

The bottom line: Thomas says overall, his department's recruitment efforts are improving, adding the agency is pushing recruitment efforts over social media and ensuring officers participate in local community events.

More people are now interested in becoming officers, he says, and the recruiting challenges police faced after George Floyd's murder in May 2020 largely passed.

What's next: The 36-member recruiting class expects to graduate in October.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the behavioral health assessment is not required by all police departments.