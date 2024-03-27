Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Rutgers; Map: Axios Visuals Colorado leads the country for women holding municipal office, according to a new report from the Center For American Women and Politics at Rutgers. By the numbers: Women make up 46.1% of municipal officeholders in the state.

The West is well-represented in the top five: After Colorado, Nevada (44.3%), Oregon (43.2%), and Arizona (42.6%) have the highest percentage, while Vermont (40.8%) comes in fifth.

The intrigue: The top three states all provide mail-in ballots — something studies have shown can help boost voter turnout.

Zoom in: The Denver City Council has a female majority in its 13-member body, and features a record number of Latina representatives.

Mayor Mike Johnston's senior leadership team is entirely composed of women.

How it works: The report looked at municipalities with more than 10,000 people, and included city councils, boards of alderman, city commissions and other legislative bodies.