Scoop: Netflix's "Love is Blind" spotted filming in Denver at Linger restaurant

The iconic gold metal wine glasses used on Netflix's "Love is Blind" show. Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Hit Netflix reality dating show "Love is Blind" was spotted filming at a Denver restaurant known for being a top-tier boozy brunch spot.

The latest: A production crew was seen at Linger in the Lower Highlands neighborhood on Tuesday, based on a picture sent to Axios Denver. Restaurant staff confirmed the filming to us on Wednesday.

A restaurant with low lightning and golden wine glasses that appear to be a part of the love is blind show
A "Love Is Blind" production crew at Linger on March 19. Photo provided to Axios by a source who asked not to be named.

The big picture: Kinetic Content, the production company behind the Netflix series and social experiment, announced last March that it was casting for Denver contestants.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to Axios Denver's request for comment Wednesday.

Zoom out: "Love is Blind" just wrapped its sixth season, which was filmed in Charlotte with an all-Charlotte cast.

How it works: 15 men and 15 women, all from the same metro area, are put into separate "pods" where they can talk to — but not see — their date. The goal is to fall in love and get engaged without ever knowing what the other looks like, Axios' Audrey Kennedy writes.

  • Then, the engaged couple meets in person, goes on a trip with the other couples and moves to an apartment in the city they live in for four weeks.
  • At the end, the couple will get married or reject each other at the altar.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include filming confirmation by Linger.

