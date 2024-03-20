Scoop: Netflix's "Love is Blind" spotted filming in Denver at Linger restaurant
Hit Netflix reality dating show "Love is Blind" was spotted filming at a Denver restaurant known for being a top-tier boozy brunch spot.
The latest: A production crew was seen at Linger in the Lower Highlands neighborhood on Tuesday, based on a picture sent to Axios Denver. Restaurant staff confirmed the filming to us on Wednesday.
- Apart from the cameras and studio lights, the show was recognizable thanks to its signature gold metal wine glasses on set.
The big picture: Kinetic Content, the production company behind the Netflix series and social experiment, announced last March that it was casting for Denver contestants.
What they're saying: A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to Axios Denver's request for comment Wednesday.
Zoom out: "Love is Blind" just wrapped its sixth season, which was filmed in Charlotte with an all-Charlotte cast.
How it works: 15 men and 15 women, all from the same metro area, are put into separate "pods" where they can talk to — but not see — their date. The goal is to fall in love and get engaged without ever knowing what the other looks like, Axios' Audrey Kennedy writes.
- Then, the engaged couple meets in person, goes on a trip with the other couples and moves to an apartment in the city they live in for four weeks.
- At the end, the couple will get married or reject each other at the altar.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include filming confirmation by Linger.
