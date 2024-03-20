Scoop: Netflix's "Love is Blind" spotted filming in Denver at Linger restaurant

The iconic gold metal wine glasses used on Netflix's "Love is Blind" show. Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Hit Netflix reality dating show "Love is Blind" was spotted filming at a Denver restaurant known for being a top-tier boozy brunch spot. The latest: A production crew was seen at Linger in the Lower Highlands neighborhood on Tuesday, based on a picture sent to Axios Denver. Restaurant staff confirmed the filming to us on Wednesday.

A "Love Is Blind" production crew at Linger on March 19. Photo provided to Axios by a source who asked not to be named.

Apart from the cameras and studio lights, the show was recognizable thanks to its signature gold metal wine glasses on set.

The big picture: Kinetic Content, the production company behind the Netflix series and social experiment, announced last March that it was casting for Denver contestants.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to Axios Denver's request for comment Wednesday.

Zoom out: "Love is Blind" just wrapped its sixth season, which was filmed in Charlotte with an all-Charlotte cast.

How it works: 15 men and 15 women, all from the same metro area, are put into separate "pods" where they can talk to — but not see — their date. The goal is to fall in love and get engaged without ever knowing what the other looks like, Axios' Audrey Kennedy writes.

Then, the engaged couple meets in person, goes on a trip with the other couples and moves to an apartment in the city they live in for four weeks.

At the end, the couple will get married or reject each other at the altar.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include filming confirmation by Linger.