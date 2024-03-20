It's now been a year since Ullr, a border collie-Rottweiler mix, disappeared after surviving an avalanche in Colorado's backcountry that hospitalized his owner and killed another skier. The latest: The search for the dog — who first went missing on March 17, 2023 — remains ongoing as new clues about his whereabouts continue to pop up, his owner Jacob Dalbey recently shared on his GoFundMe page.

Last week, solo canine tracks were spotted and reports of distant barking also came through.

The tracks led to parts of a deer carcass, indicating Ullr is "still feeling strong and healthy" and able to hunt, Dalbey wrote.

What he's saying: "The search for Ullr has turned into a marathon versus a sprint. I'm sure Ullr is very much in survival mode," Dalbey said.

Flashback: The latest traces come about a month after the dog was seen alive and in good condition on trail cameras, renewing hope about his return home.

What's next: Dalbey said he has set up more cameras near where the tracks were found, and a thermal drone will "thoroughly" scan the area for several days.