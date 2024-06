Ullr, a border collie-Rottweiler mix seen before and after it went missing in an avalanche. Photos: Courtesy of Crested Butte Avalanche Center

Eleven months after a dog disappeared during an avalanche in Colorado's backcountry, there's newfound hope from a trail camera that recently spotted the border collie-Rottweiler mix. Catch up quick: Last March, Jacob Dalbey, his dog Ullr and two friends were swept downhill 2,500 feet and buried in snow near Chair Mountain just southwest of Marble, ​​according to a Colorado Avalanche Information Center report. One of the skiers was killed.

Dalbey was hospitalized with a broken hand and frostbitten fingers, while his dog was nowhere to be found.

However, rescuers confirmed dog tracks leaving the avalanche debris, raising optimism he had made it out.

The latest: After 341 days working with canine trackers to set up trail cameras and food traps, Dalbey shared on his GoFundMe page last Thursday that he finally got word of what he has "known all along:" Ullr is alive.

And he "looks really really good, especially … for being on his own for almost a year," he added.

What's next: Ullr is likely to be homeward bound soon now that trackers know his whereabouts.