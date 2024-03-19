Town Hall Collaborative to house new coffee shop, veggie dog vendor and mercantile

Town Hall Collaborative — a women-owned event space in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe featuring a bar, stage and frequent food trucks — is bracing for a "bonkers" month. The big picture: After hosting 300-plus events in its first year, the team is pivoting a tad.

What they're saying: The strategy is to "become more of a space where people can just come and hang out and there's not a ticketed event or something happening every single day," co-founder and CEO Denise Day tells us.

People attend an event at Town Hall Collaborative. Photo: Courtesy of Town Hall Collaborative

The latest: Three major developments are in the works this April.

On April 5, Queen City Collective Coffee will move in, as it closes its OG location in the Baker neighborhood. Its new location is expected to be open daily from 6:30am- 2:30pm, though hours are subject to change.

The next day, The Easy Vegan — a popular and Food Network-winning food truck — will debut its up-and-coming veggie hotdog concept, The Other Dog, in front of the collaborative, where it will live.

Then, on April 13, Town Hall will hold its grand opening of a new mini-marketplace, featuring nine women-, LGBTQ- and minority-owned businesses. They include:

The shops will be located in the back of the event space with their own operating hours, which, for now, look like 1-8pm Tuesday-Saturday and 12-6pm Sunday.

Flashback: Town Hall Collaborative first opened in October 2022 with the help of a community-funded Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly $47,000 from over 200 donations.

The team's goal was to become a safe and inclusive space for women and other marginalized groups.

What to watch: There is one more spot available at the marketplace that hasn't been filled "just yet," but will be soon, Day tells us.