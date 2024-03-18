Buc-ee's first Colorado location is open for business in Johnstown
Drive 40 minutes due north from Denver, and you'll find a red-capped, buck-toothed beaver and the cleanest public restrooms in the state.
The big picture: That's what Buc-ee's — a Texas-based (and sized) cult-followed convenience store — is promising at its first Colorado location in Johnstown.
- Plus, plenty of Texas barbecue, "beaver nuggets" (Buc-ee's famous brown sugar caramel-coated corn pop snack), and jerky as far as the eye can see.
Driving the news: Buc-ee's held its grand opening Monday, with hundreds of die-hard fans waiting for hours in a line that wrapped around the store ahead of its 6am debut.
- The first person to enter the store showed up Sunday night, 9News reports.
What they're saying: "I've never been to a new one. I had to be here," Gerry Almaraz, who traveled more than two hours from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, told the Denver Post.
By the numbers: The 74,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
- It boasts 116 gas-filling stations, 12 electric vehicle chargers and a 20-foot beef jerky counter.
- Its annual sales are estimated to hover around $25 million, per the Post.
- The Johnstown location marks the chain's 48th in the country.
If you go: The address is 5201 Nugget Road in Johnstown near the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Road 48.
