Customers shop at Buc-ee's in Johnstown on March 18. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Drive 40 minutes due north from Denver, and you'll find a red-capped, buck-toothed beaver and the cleanest public restrooms in the state. The big picture: That's what Buc-ee's — a Texas-based (and sized) cult-followed convenience store — is promising at its first Colorado location in Johnstown.

Plus, plenty of Texas barbecue, "beaver nuggets" (Buc-ee's famous brown sugar caramel-coated corn pop snack), and jerky as far as the eye can see.

Driving the news: Buc-ee's held its grand opening Monday, with hundreds of die-hard fans waiting for hours in a line that wrapped around the store ahead of its 6am debut.

The first person to enter the store showed up Sunday night, 9News reports.

Hundreds of people line up to be among the first customers inside Buc-ee's newest location. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Customers hold items they plan to buy during the opening of Buc-ee's. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What they're saying: "I've never been to a new one. I had to be here," Gerry Almaraz, who traveled more than two hours from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, told the Denver Post.

By the numbers: The 74,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It boasts 116 gas-filling stations, 12 electric vehicle chargers and a 20-foot beef jerky counter.

Its annual sales are estimated to hover around $25 million, per the Post.

The Johnstown location marks the chain's 48th in the country.

If you go: The address is 5201 Nugget Road in Johnstown near the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Road 48.

The exterior of the new Johnstown location. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

The massive interior of Buc-ee's first Colorado store. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

Texas barbecue is a Buc-ee's specialty. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

The jerky wall. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

The deli counter. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

The homemade fudge counter. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

Beaver nuggets, another Buc-ee's staple. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's