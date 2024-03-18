Mar 18, 2024 - News

Buc-ee's first Colorado location is open for business in Johnstown

headshot

Customers shop at Buc-ee's in Johnstown on March 18. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Drive 40 minutes due north from Denver, and you'll find a red-capped, buck-toothed beaver and the cleanest public restrooms in the state.

The big picture: That's what Buc-ee's — a Texas-based (and sized) cult-followed convenience store — is promising at its first Colorado location in Johnstown.

  • Plus, plenty of Texas barbecue, "beaver nuggets" (Buc-ee's famous brown sugar caramel-coated corn pop snack), and jerky as far as the eye can see.

Driving the news: Buc-ee's held its grand opening Monday, with hundreds of die-hard fans waiting for hours in a line that wrapped around the store ahead of its 6am debut.

  • The first person to enter the store showed up Sunday night, 9News reports.
Hundreds of people line up to be among the first customers inside Buc-ee's newest location. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Customers hold items they plan to buy during the opening of Buc-ee's. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What they're saying: "I've never been to a new one. I had to be here," Gerry Almaraz, who traveled more than two hours from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, told the Denver Post.

By the numbers: The 74,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

  • It boasts 116 gas-filling stations, 12 electric vehicle chargers and a 20-foot beef jerky counter.
  • Its annual sales are estimated to hover around $25 million, per the Post.
  • The Johnstown location marks the chain's 48th in the country.

If you go: The address is 5201 Nugget Road in Johnstown near the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Road 48.

The exterior of the new Johnstown location. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
The massive interior of Buc-ee's first Colorado store. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
Texas barbecue is a Buc-ee's specialty. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
The jerky wall. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
The deli counter. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
The homemade fudge counter. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
Beaver nuggets, another Buc-ee's staple. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
The fuel canopy. Photo: Courtesy of Buc-ee's
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more