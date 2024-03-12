Colorado braces for a "beast" of a snowstorm slated to hit Wednesday

A mega March snowstorm is headed straight for the Front Range starting Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Why it matters: Aside from severely snarling travel and spurring school closures, the snow will be a welcome respite for the shrinking Colorado River and the state's below-average snowpack.

By the numbers: While at least 6 to 10 inches of snow is a pretty safe bet in Denver, the potential is there for significantly higher amounts, especially in the foothills.

The bulk of the storm arrives Wednesday afternoon in the mountains and foothills, per the NWS, and rain will shift to snow that evening on the plains.

Colorado ski towns could see up to two feet of snow before the weekend.

GFS model showing snow depth in inches on Friday morning at 6am Mountain Time. Image: Courtesy of Pivotal Weather

What they're saying: Travel will be "difficult if not impossible" from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, NWS said in a statement.

"This is the big one," 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi shared on X. "This is a beast of a storm," he added.

The intrigue: The setup for this storm is somewhat unusual, with a slow-moving low pressure area spinning across western Kansas, directing moisture westward over time.

Flashback: This incoming storm could rival the one that hit Denver in 2021, when the official total was 27.1 inches, ranking as the fourth-largest recorded since 1882, Fox31 reports.

Reality check: Although computer models are unified in showing significant snowfall, they differ on just how much will fall in the Denver metro area, and exactly when.