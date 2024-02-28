Magic mushrooms aficionados — and those curious about potentially becoming one — are getting their own local festival. State of play: The inaugural Denver Shroom Fest is set for June 9 at ReelWorks, bringing music, art vendors and food to the RiNo Art District.

Why it matters: Denver is quickly turning into the magic mushroom capital of the U.S., hosting a massive trade conference, a competition for psychedelic fungi and now an event meant to celebrate the culture behind it all.

Yes, but: It comes as law enforcement seizures for psilocybin mushrooms are rising, despite their increasingly mainstream acceptance.

What they're saying: "I think we have a really good opportunity to set [ourselves] up for psychedelics in a way that is responsible and legal, and well-regulated and compliant," Jonathan Cherkoss, who co-founded the festival along with Eric Burden, tells us.

Cherkoss was behind Colorado's first Psychedelic Cup last year.

Zoom in: The festival will be open for people 21 years and older. Cherkoss says it's important to follow state law, which only allows adults 21 and up to possess psychedelics.

By the numbers: Organizers are expecting attendance to range from 2,000 to 3,000. People will be allowed to gift the fungi, and since it's a private, ticketed event, they will be allowed to display them — but on-site consumption is not permitted.

In addition to the festivities, attendees can expect speaking events and clinics for best practices to grow fungi.

What's next: Tickets for the festival go on sale starting Thursday.