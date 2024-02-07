Share on email (opens in new window)

Psilocybin mushroom grown in a cultivation facility in Littleton. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Magic mushroom seizures by law enforcement skyrocketed in Colorado and across the country from 2017 to 2022, according to a federally funded study released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The surge shows that despite increasing efforts to decriminalize psychedelic fungi, they remain the target of police enforcement because they're illegal under federal law.

By the numbers: Colorado ranked fifth among states with confiscations, with 221 during that stretch — far below Ohio, which had the highest amount at 395.

The study's time frame includes periods before Denver became the first city to decriminalize mushrooms in 2019, and right as Colorado voters decided in 2022 to legalize them.

Yes, but: Magic mushrooms are garnering an increasingly positive mainstream appeal in Colorado.

Zoom out: Nationally, law enforcement recorded 1,396 psilocybin mushroom seizures in 2022, up from 402 in 2017, the study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found.

The total weight of magic mushrooms seized by law enforcement rose from 498 pounds in 2017 to 1,861 in 2022. By volume, Colorado ranked seventh

States in the Midwest and West accounted for the most confiscations in the country, 36% and 34% respectively.

Of note: The states and regions where seizures are reported don't necessarily reflect the fungi's intended destinations, according to the study's authors.

The intrigue: The findings could signal more people are using psilocybin for non-medical or recreational use, writes Axios' Adriel Bettelheim.

Their use is lauded by celebrities, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

Last year, federal regulators issued guidance for psychedelic drug trials for the first time.

Be smart: Joseph J. Palamar, lead author on the study and an associate professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in a statement said people who use magic mushrooms without medical supervision need to learn about potential risks.

That can include so-called "bad trips," which can include distorted thinking, perceptual changes, and intense fear, anxiety and confusion.

What's next: The first licenses for clinics for supervised psilocybin use, called healing centers, are expected to be issued in Colorado later this year.

