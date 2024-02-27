Men's college basketball's highest-scoring player plays for the DU Pioneers

University of Denver guard Tommy Bruner during a game against BYU in Utah. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The highest scorer in men's Division I college basketball plays at a 2,500-capacity gym in Denver's University neighborhood. State of play: Tommy Bruner, a guard for the University of Denver, is averaging 25.1 points a game as of Tuesday. It's slightly more than Purdue star center Zach Edey (23.7) who was last season's national player of the year.

The big picture: Bruner, a fifth-year senior from Columbia, South Carolina, has been lighting up the score sheet for the DU Pioneers this season.

He dropped a career-high 49 points last month during a double-overtime win against South Dakota at Hamilton Gymnasium.

It's the most scored by a male player in a single game so far this season. Iowa women's phenom Caitlin Clark also scored 49 in a game this year.

What they're saying: "The real story with Tommy Bruner is what he's doing off the floor, that's even more special than leading the country in points," head coach Jeff Wulbrun told CBS Colorado in January.

Between the lines: Bruner is founder and CEO of Be Different, a nonprofit charity that delivers toys to kids during the holidays, and whose name stems from a phrase he used in high school to encourage people to be themselves, according to a university profile.

His charity delivered presents to more than 100 kids last Christmas, per the AP.

Reality check: Sitting at 15-13 with two games left, Bruner is a longshot to make a splash during March Madness.

The Pioneers would need to win their conference tournament to secure a bid for the NCAA Tournament, which they've never competed in as a D-1 team.

What's next: The Pioneers will host the Kansas City Roos Thursday at 7pm.