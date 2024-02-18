The state of Denver's Black-owned businesses
Denver's Black-owned businesses are growing — from decades-old family-run restaurants to trendy teahouses, bakeries and breweries.
Yes, but: The estimated 1,052 in the metro account for just 1.5% of all businesses in the area, a Brookings Institute study shows.
- If those companies were on par with the metro's Black population, that figure would rise to 7.1%, or 4,205 more businesses.
Zoom in: That's where Denver Black Pages' "Little Black Book" comes in.
- Founder Carla Ladd created a resource to empower her community and boost exposure by creating a go-to directory.
- The 2024 directory was released Friday and has grown to well over 500 businesses, Ladd tells us.
Of note: Some of this year's additions she's most excited about include Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, IDEA Stages and Beyond Elegance Events.
The big picture: Black-owned businesses in Denver and across the country are still working to rebound after the pandemic, during which they were hit disproportionately harder than their white counterparts.
The latest: Two local restaurants — Da Sauce in Denver and Pho King Wing in Colorado Springs — were named among Yelp's Top 25 "hot and new" Black-owned restaurants in 2024.
