The state of Denver's Black-owned businesses

If those companies were on par with the metro's Black population, that figure would rise to 7.1%, or 4,205 more businesses.

Zoom in: That's where Denver Black Pages' "Little Black Book" comes in.

Founder Carla Ladd created a resource to empower her community and boost exposure by creating a go-to directory.

The 2024 directory was released Friday and has grown to well over 500 businesses, Ladd tells us.

Of note: Some of this year's additions she's most excited about include Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, IDEA Stages and Beyond Elegance Events.

The big picture: Black-owned businesses in Denver and across the country are still working to rebound after the pandemic, during which they were hit disproportionately harder than their white counterparts.

The latest: Two local restaurants — Da Sauce in Denver and Pho King Wing in Colorado Springs — were named among Yelp's Top 25 "hot and new" Black-owned restaurants in 2024.

