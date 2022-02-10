How to support Denver's Black-owned businesses
This Black History Month, we're highlighting some of our favorite Black-owned restaurants, breweries, boutiques and more.
- Eats: Welton Street Cafe for soul food and ice-cold Kool-Aid; the African Grill and Bar for West African home-style cuisine; TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen for crab legs and lobster; Nola Voodoo Tavern for Cajun cravings; and Genna Rae's Wings & More for barbecue and burgers.
- Drinks: Novel Strand Brewing Company and Hogshead 54 Brewery for beers; or TeaLee's Tea House and Bookstore, Whittier Cafe and Coffee at The Point for a cup of tea or java.
- Gifts: Lawrence and Larimer for stylish staples; Matter for books and stationery; Yarn Shoppe for accessories and crocheting classes; the Tween Boutique for kids clothing; and Black & Blossomed for flower arrangements.
- Museums: Black American West Museum & Heritage Center; the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library; The Culture Museum pop-up; and the Black in Denver exhibit at the History Colorado Center.
- Treats: Smith+Canon Ice Cream for small batch scoops; MyKings Ice Cream for shakes and snow cones; Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts for pies and cobblers; and It's a Bodega for rare international snacks.
Of note: Here's a directory of all businesses registered with the Denver Black Chamber of Commerce. Denver entrepreneurs also launched an app, BBLK app, across all 50 states that directs users to Black-owned businesses nearby.
