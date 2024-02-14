Data: Data: First Street Foundation; Note: Maximum count of days with unhealthy air quality from anywhere within each county; Map: Axios Visuals Adams, Boulder, Gilpin, and Grand counties are projected to see more poor air quality days over the next 30 years, a new report finds. Why it matters: These Colorado counties will face the biggest consequences from climate change-related events, which are deteriorating decades of progress made to improve the country's air quality.

Details: First Street Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit focusing on climate research and risk, used models to project levels between 2024 and 2054.

Its projections are based on data from EPA sensor stations across the country, Jeremy Porter, head of climate implications at First Street, tells us.

Context: Air quality over the next several years will be impacted by larger wildfires growing more common in the West, along with heat waves and droughts, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

By the numbers: 11 of the counties most impacted in Colorado will see two to five more additional poor air quality days 30 years from now, Porter says.

What they're saying: Emissions were "effectively" reduced nationwide over the past 80 years, but Porter says around 2010, those reductions reversed due to the increased frequency and intensity of wildfires.

"The [reversal] trend that we're seeing across the whole country is really driven by the West," Porter says.

Between the lines: Wildfire smoke releases particulate matter, commonly referred to as PM2.5, which is concerning to public health because it can travel into the lungs and the bloodstream, according to the EPA.

PM2.5 is the most common pollutant for Colorado counties with the highest projected increase.

The big picture: California, Oregon and Washington will face the highest projected increase in hazy days across the country.

Of note: The report did not factor in wildfires from outside the country, including from Canada, which last year triggered alerts in Colorado and other states.

