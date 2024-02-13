How Colorado school districts are approaching AI

AI-powered tools are becoming more common in Colorado districts, prompting educators to figure out ways to move forward with the technology.

Driving the news: Colorado Springs Schools District 11 this year is working with HopSkipDrive, a child transportation provider for kids, to test out its new AI offering called "Strategic Routing."

How it works: HopSkipDrive accounts for factors like the number of students who require pickup and where they live to make suggestions about a route, which can be used by traditional buses or passenger cars.

Company CEO Joanna McFarland tells Axios its goal is to address a bus driver shortage affecting Colorado and districts across the country, and to reduce student absenteeism.

Flashback: The Colorado Education Initiative and the AI Education Project in December announced a statewide steering committee to provide guidance on AI tools used for education.

Its goal is to explore the impacts of AI in schools, support collaborations and shared learning, and test how those tools can be used and scaled for learning.

Zoom in: The Eagle County School District on the Western Slope is forming an AI think tank to learn more about its benefits — and pitfalls — reports the Vail Daily.

Local educators, including the district's superintendent, will meet four times in the spring before providing a summary report for the district and school board in May.

The district currently doesn't have an AI policy, though the think tank may help develop guidelines for future policies.

The intrigue: Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, doesn't have a ChatGPT policy for students.