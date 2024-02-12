2 hours ago - News

Urban Cafe in Denver serves Persian delicacies and a taste of tranquility

A photo of a plate with fig and cheese toast, scrambled eggs and sliced pieces of fruit.

The fig and cheese toast from Urban Cafe in Denver. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Urban Cafe is a new, fast-casual Persian restaurant blending tradition with tranquility in a large, light-filled Broadway building connected to Denver Health.

The big picture: This family-run business stands out in a corner of the city crawling with chains, offering hearty, handmade sandwiches, pastries and pizza plus fresh coffee, tea and smoothies.

A photo of the interior of Urban Cafe, featuring tables and chairs and lots of large windows.
The bright, spacious interior and peaceful ambiance makes this eatery a great place to work remotely. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Details: The airy eatery — which opened in late December in Potbelly's former space — is owned by Frey Asgari, from the now-closed Ladan's, which also served Persian delicacies.

  • Menu highlights include the silky smooth hummus with pomegranate and toasted pita ($6), creamy pistachio mortadella with burrata cheese on focaccia ($15), and ghormeh sabzi, one of Iran's most celebrated, herb-rich stews ($16).

Of note: The cafe proudly sources its bread and pastries from Bluepoint and Trompeau bakeries, Asgari tells us.

A photo of plates of sandwiches, pastries, hummus and cups of tea on a table at Urban Cafe.
Sandwiches, pastries and strong Persian tea are just a few options on the menu. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

My thought bubble: Located near my neighborhood, this has quickly become one of my top spots for a light bite, thanks to its peaceful atmosphere and beautifully presented, bang-for-your-buck dishes.

  • Try the scrumptious fig and cheese toast drizzled with honey and served with a side of fluffy scrambled eggs ($8), and bring a buddy to split the Persian teapot for two ($6).
