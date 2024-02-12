Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The fig and cheese toast from Urban Cafe in Denver. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Urban Cafe is a new, fast-casual Persian restaurant blending tradition with tranquility in a large, light-filled Broadway building connected to Denver Health.

The big picture: This family-run business stands out in a corner of the city crawling with chains, offering hearty, handmade sandwiches, pastries and pizza plus fresh coffee, tea and smoothies.

The bright, spacious interior and peaceful ambiance makes this eatery a great place to work remotely. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Details: The airy eatery — which opened in late December in Potbelly's former space — is owned by Frey Asgari, from the now-closed Ladan's, which also served Persian delicacies.

Menu highlights include the silky smooth hummus with pomegranate and toasted pita ($6), creamy pistachio mortadella with burrata cheese on focaccia ($15), and ghormeh sabzi, one of Iran's most celebrated, herb-rich stews ($16).

Of note: The cafe proudly sources its bread and pastries from Bluepoint and Trompeau bakeries, Asgari tells us.

Sandwiches, pastries and strong Persian tea are just a few options on the menu. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

My thought bubble: Located near my neighborhood, this has quickly become one of my top spots for a light bite, thanks to its peaceful atmosphere and beautifully presented, bang-for-your-buck dishes.