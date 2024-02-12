Urban Cafe in Denver serves Persian delicacies and a taste of tranquility
Urban Cafe is a new, fast-casual Persian restaurant blending tradition with tranquility in a large, light-filled Broadway building connected to Denver Health.
The big picture: This family-run business stands out in a corner of the city crawling with chains, offering hearty, handmade sandwiches, pastries and pizza plus fresh coffee, tea and smoothies.
Details: The airy eatery — which opened in late December in Potbelly's former space — is owned by Frey Asgari, from the now-closed Ladan's, which also served Persian delicacies.
- Menu highlights include the silky smooth hummus with pomegranate and toasted pita ($6), creamy pistachio mortadella with burrata cheese on focaccia ($15), and ghormeh sabzi, one of Iran's most celebrated, herb-rich stews ($16).
Of note: The cafe proudly sources its bread and pastries from Bluepoint and Trompeau bakeries, Asgari tells us.
My thought bubble: Located near my neighborhood, this has quickly become one of my top spots for a light bite, thanks to its peaceful atmosphere and beautifully presented, bang-for-your-buck dishes.
- Try the scrumptious fig and cheese toast drizzled with honey and served with a side of fluffy scrambled eggs ($8), and bring a buddy to split the Persian teapot for two ($6).
