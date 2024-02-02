More than 20 years after it opened for business in Englewood, Trompeau Bakery is making a play to draw downtown Denverites to its signature French delights.

What's happening: Trompeau opened its new Denver location on the 16th Street Mall this week, a move owner Beth Ginsberg tells us was prompted by learning about available space along the corridor.

It's located on the first floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Denver Downtown hotel, taking over a former Starbucks location.

Zoom in: Ginsberg said their specialty, 31 sweet and savory croissants, and other items will be prepared at its Englewood bakery, and brought frozen downtown for baking.

She recommends the almond croissant.

Between the lines: Trompeau is partnering with locally based Kaladi Coffee Roasters for its drinks, and will serve a custom chocolate almond croissant ice cream created with Bonnie Brae Ice Cream.

Of note: Ginsberg says she's not dismayed by the impact construction is having on foot traffic in the area and hopes the connection to the hotel will help drive business.