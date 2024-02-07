A new Denver cafe wants to reinvent coffee as a calming force.

What's happening: Lavender Coffee Boutique infuses its coffee beans with CBD in the roasting process to take out "the anxiety or jitters that come with being over-caffeinated," founder Lindsey Sozio tells us.

The shop, located on the north end of South Pearl Street in the Platt Park neighborhood, embodies the vibe with its simple decor and shelves of wellness products, many of which have CBD in them.

The intrigue: The creative seasonal menu is another draw. Order a "Slap and a Kiss" to get a deconstructed spicy hot chocolate — an espresso spiced with hot honey and a side cup of rich hot chocolate.

Other limited-time items included the not-too-sweet fig latte and the lightly tart rose latte.

What they're saying: "We are trying to be a little more invented and intentional with crafted beverages," Sozio says.