Mayor Mike Johnston vetoes bill banning encampment sweeps during freezing temps

Mayor Mike Johnston on Friday vetoed a bill that would have banned encampment sweeps during freezing temperatures.

Why it matters: The veto — one of the mayor's most consequential powers — is Johnston's first, and it demonstrates his willingness to check the council's attempts to limit his administration's authority.

Catch up quick: Denver City Council narrowly passed the measure on Monday by a 7-6 vote with bill sponsors and advocates saying it would help save lives during cold weather.

It would have banned sweeps when the temperature was projected to be 32° or lower, with some exceptions.

What they're saying: "Though well-intentioned, this legislation would restrict the city's ability to do this life-saving work for approximately four months of the year," read a statement to the city council from Johnston's administration on Friday.

Zoom in: Johnston said they do not intend to carry out sweeps when temperatures are 32 degree or lower without housing or sheltering options available.

By the numbers: It takes nine or more votes from council members to override a veto.

Between the lines: While addressing homelessness has been the mayor's top priority, his administration expressed concerns about the bill.

A statement from his spokesperson shortly after it passed suggested he felt it would hinder the city's ability to keep people safe, rather than improving their safety as backers suggested.

Johnston has vowed to continue working for solutions to shelter more people.

Flashback: Johnston appeared to have supported such a ban during a campaign event last year, according to a video posted by the Housekeys Action Network Denver.

Of note: Mayoral vetoes in Denver are exceedingly rare.

It's a power his predecessor, Michael Hancock, used successfully just twice during his 12 years as mayor.

Editor's note: This story has been updates to include comment from Johnston.