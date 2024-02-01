Colorado targets truckers to reduce I-70 winter traffic jams
In the winter, Interstate 70 through Colorado's mountains easily becomes a parking lot, as it did over the most recent Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
State of play: Too often the culprit for delays or even closures are trucks and cars that speed along slippery roads without the proper traction devices required by law.
- "A lot of the wrecks that we've seen over the last few winters have been a direct result of semis speeding in the left lane trying to pass other cars," Sen. Dylan Roberts, a Frisco Democrat and bill sponsor told the Colorado Sun. "That's a completely avoidable accident."
What's happening: Colorado officials are sick of it. A bipartisan bill under consideration at the state Capitol proposes four solutions to help prevent traffic jams along the important commercial thoroughfare:
- Make it illegal for commercial vehicles to drive in the left passing lane of I-70 between Morrison and Glenwood Springs.
- Extend requirements for traction devices, such as chains for trucks or all-wheel drive for passenger cars, to any federal or state highway west of Interstate 25.
- Lower speed limits and double fines for semi-trucks speeding through certain narrow zones of Glenwood Canyon.
- Allow port of entry officers to enforce the state's winter traction law.
Yes, but: There's a major loophole in the bill that allows commercial vehicles to travel in the left lane if they are passing a vehicle traveling below the speed limit, which is frequent on mountain passes.
The other side: Still, the organization that represents the state's commercial trucking industry is not happy with the bill because of the onerous requirements.
- "We need to have a greater level of study or analysis on this before taking that action," the Colorado Motor Carriers Association's Greg Fulton told the Sun.
ICYMI: Take a traffic break at these 9 coffee stops along I-70
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.