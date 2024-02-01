A crash on westbound Interstate 70 on March 3, 2019 in Silverthorne. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

In the winter, Interstate 70 through Colorado's mountains easily becomes a parking lot, as it did over the most recent Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

State of play: Too often the culprit for delays or even closures are trucks and cars that speed along slippery roads without the proper traction devices required by law.

"A lot of the wrecks that we've seen over the last few winters have been a direct result of semis speeding in the left lane trying to pass other cars," Sen. Dylan Roberts, a Frisco Democrat and bill sponsor told the Colorado Sun. "That's a completely avoidable accident."

What's happening: Colorado officials are sick of it. A bipartisan bill under consideration at the state Capitol proposes four solutions to help prevent traffic jams along the important commercial thoroughfare:

Make it illegal for commercial vehicles to drive in the left passing lane of I-70 between Morrison and Glenwood Springs. Extend requirements for traction devices, such as chains for trucks or all-wheel drive for passenger cars, to any federal or state highway west of Interstate 25. Lower speed limits and double fines for semi-trucks speeding through certain narrow zones of Glenwood Canyon. Allow port of entry officers to enforce the state's winter traction law.

Yes, but: There's a major loophole in the bill that allows commercial vehicles to travel in the left lane if they are passing a vehicle traveling below the speed limit, which is frequent on mountain passes.

The other side: Still, the organization that represents the state's commercial trucking industry is not happy with the bill because of the onerous requirements.

"We need to have a greater level of study or analysis on this before taking that action," the Colorado Motor Carriers Association's Greg Fulton told the Sun.

