The 9 best coffee stops along I-70 in Colorado's mountains
The best way to survive Interstate 70 traffic jams in the Colorado mountains is a stop for a good cup of coffee.
What to know: Don't settle for gas station brew. A number of local coffee shops along I-70 are perfectly positioned to fuel your trip.
- Here's a look at our favorites, listed from east to west.
The Frothy Cup in Idaho Springs: Located downtown on Miner Street, this local coffee shop features house-made blends and fresh-baked goods.
- Another good option is Westbound General, a little coffee nook attached to the brewery by the same name. Grab a breakfast burritos on weekends.
Vail Mountain Coffee in Downieville: By this point headed west, you'll need a little jolt, so stop here for a quick on-and-off the interstate coffee and grab-and-go food. The local shop took over an old Starbucks.
Plume Coffee in Silver Plume: This adorable location in often-overlooked Silver Plume is a cozy and friendly spot to sip and linger if you're not in a hurry to catch the first chair.
- Wi-Fi also makes it a good place for an email check.
Nomad Coffee House in Silverthorne: Located inside the food hall Bluebird Market, this new coffee shop is open at 7am-3pm in the winter, meaning it's a good stop on the way to the mountain and home.
Mountain Dweller in Frisco: A coffee shop inside Outer Range brewery just off I-70- makes this the ideal place to grab a sip on the way to Breckenridge or Copper ski resorts. The upstairs couches are a great place to work remotely, allowing you to transition from coffee to beer and order food when work demands attention.
- Butterhorn Bakery on Main Street is another good place if you're looking to sit down and eat.
Unravel Coffee in Vail: If you just survived the harrowing Vail Pass, or you're waiting for it to open back eastbound, stop at this all-day coffee bar inside Gravity Haus for their cushy booths and drinks that will ease the I-70 stress.
Hygge Life Café in Avon: As the name suggests, this cafe — open 10am-5pm — is the place to indulge in cozy vibes.
- Bonus: You can shop at the attached home good store and dream of a pricey home makeover
Our thought bubble: Is it smarter to stop for coffee when you're stuck in I-70 traffic, or after you get through the jam and return to speed?
- This is a question our carpools can never agree upon.
