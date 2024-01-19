The best way to survive Interstate 70 traffic jams in the Colorado mountains is a stop for a good cup of coffee.

What to know: Don't settle for gas station brew. A number of local coffee shops along I-70 are perfectly positioned to fuel your trip.

Here's a look at our favorites, listed from east to west.

The Frothy Cup in Idaho Springs: Located downtown on Miner Street, this local coffee shop features house-made blends and fresh-baked goods.

Another good option is Westbound General, a little coffee nook attached to the brewery by the same name. Grab a breakfast burritos on weekends.

Vail Mountain Coffee in Downieville: By this point headed west, you'll need a little jolt, so stop here for a quick on-and-off the interstate coffee and grab-and-go food. The local shop took over an old Starbucks.

Plume Coffee in Silver Plume: This adorable location in often-overlooked Silver Plume is a cozy and friendly spot to sip and linger if you're not in a hurry to catch the first chair.

Wi-Fi also makes it a good place for an email check.

Nomad Coffee House in Silverthorne: Located inside the food hall Bluebird Market, this new coffee shop is open at 7am-3pm in the winter, meaning it's a good stop on the way to the mountain and home.

Mountain Dweller in Frisco: A coffee shop inside Outer Range brewery just off I-70- makes this the ideal place to grab a sip on the way to Breckenridge or Copper ski resorts. The upstairs couches are a great place to work remotely, allowing you to transition from coffee to beer and order food when work demands attention.

Butterhorn Bakery on Main Street is another good place if you're looking to sit down and eat.

Unravel Coffee in Vail: If you just survived the harrowing Vail Pass, or you're waiting for it to open back eastbound, stop at this all-day coffee bar inside Gravity Haus for their cushy booths and drinks that will ease the I-70 stress.

Hygge Life Café in Avon: As the name suggests, this cafe — open 10am-5pm — is the place to indulge in cozy vibes.

Bonus: You can shop at the attached home good store and dream of a pricey home makeover

Our thought bubble: Is it smarter to stop for coffee when you're stuck in I-70 traffic, or after you get through the jam and return to speed?