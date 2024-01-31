What Colorado voters say are the top issues entering 2024 election year

Note: Margin of error is +/- 2.7%. Multiple answers accepted. Data: Keating Research; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Housing costs and homelessness are the top challenges Colorado is facing, according to voters.

By the numbers: About a quarter of registered voters rank those issues as the most pressing, and another 16% added broader cost-of-living to the list, a Keating Research poll of registered voters released this week shows.

Why it matters: The poll reinforces other recent surveys elevating housing concerns, and sets the stage for where voters will focus their attention in the 2024 election.

The intrigue: Crime is far down the list at 9% — a notable shift from a November poll that ranked it as the No. 2 concern for state leaders.

What to watch: Among voters, the migrant crisis registered as the No. 3 challenge in Colorado. It comes amid an influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border arriving in the Denver area.