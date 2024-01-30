Cost-burdened renters in metro Denver soar, according to new report

Six in 10 renters in Boulder County are cost-burdened, according to a recent report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

That means a person is spending 30%-50% of their income on rent and utilities.

Meanwhile, 50.6% of renters in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area are in a similar position.

The report says $1,830 is the median monthly rent costs for Boulder County, and $1,743 for the metro area.

Why it matters: The high cost is forcing some people to consider alternative housing options and could force people into making difficult financial decisions.

Zoom in: 52% of local renters are looking at apartments outside the metro area, according to Apartment List's most recent Renter Migration Report.

Colorado Springs, Boulder and Kansas City, Missouri were the top potential moving destinations.

Millennials are still living with their parents, while Gen Zers are staying with roommates or getting side gigs to help cover costs.

Between the lines: Spending 30% of your income on rent is now considered normal — a conclusion recently drawn by economists at Moody's Analytics.

The big picture: In 2022, 22.4 million renters — a record number — used more than 30% of their income on rents and utilities, an increase of 2 million households since 2019.