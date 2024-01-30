1 hour ago - News

Cost-burdened renters in metro Denver soar, according to new report

headshot
Illustration of a row of condo buildings with one wall rising up into the sky and forming an upward pointing arrow

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Six in 10 renters in Boulder County are cost-burdened, according to a recent report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

  • That means a person is spending 30%-50% of their income on rent and utilities.
  • Meanwhile, 50.6% of renters in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area are in a similar position.
  • The report says $1,830 is the median monthly rent costs for Boulder County, and $1,743 for the metro area.

Why it matters: The high cost is forcing some people to consider alternative housing options and could force people into making difficult financial decisions.

Zoom in: 52% of local renters are looking at apartments outside the metro area, according to Apartment List's most recent Renter Migration Report.

Between the lines: Spending 30% of your income on rent is now considered normal — a conclusion recently drawn by economists at Moody's Analytics.

The big picture: In 2022, 22.4 million renters — a record number — used more than 30% of their income on rents and utilities, an increase of 2 million households since 2019.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more