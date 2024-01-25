How to celebrate stout month in Colorado this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

February marks winter's unofficial beer holiday: stout month.

What to know: Colorado breweries celebrate with festivals and new releases that showcase the broad spectrum of this popular dark and beautiful style, whether sweet pastry bombs or dry, sippable pints.

Mark your calendars: Here are some of our favorite events.

Saturday, Super Stout Showcase: Get stout month started early at River North Brewery for the debut of Bourbon-Barrel Aged Yet Another Stout, a British-style edition.

Visit the stout master's Washington Street location starting at 1pm to try 12 different variants on tap. RSVP for a free taster.

Feb. 3, VantaBrews: Cerebral Brewing's annual event celebrates "the darkest of the dark" beers featuring guest brews from favorites Finback, Southern Grist, Mikerphone, Pinthouse and Resident Culture.

Get a sneak preview of Cerebral stouts with a brewer-led tasting Feb. 1 at the Aurora Arts taproom for $45.

Feb. 17, Vintage Stout Tasting: Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley is offering a guided tasting of six 2-year-old barrel-aged stouts from its library for $30.

All month, Hops and Pie: The Tennyson Street beer and pizza mecca is tapping top stouts from across the country in February, including rarities ​​such as Prairie Artisan Ales's Bourbon Weekend, Amalgam's Another Realm, Westbound and Down's Tennessee Special, and Casey Brewing's Vanilla Bean Stout.

All month, Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery: The Boulder brewpub is reviving its go-to stout month celebration after the closure of its Vine Street location in Denver. Expect a variety of stouts on draft throughout February.

Of note: WeldWerks Brewing is releasing bottles of three decadent imperial stouts at 10am Saturday, including caramel and strawberry barrel-aged versions.