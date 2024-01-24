More than 800 people will continue receiving cash payments after the city directed $2 million more in pandemic aid toward the Denver Basic Income experiment.

What's happening: The city's cash infusion, combined with $3 million from the Colorado Trust and an anonymous foundation, will extend the project six months and enable it to add 39 additional participants, organizers announced Tuesday.

Denver has now provided $4 million to the project since its launch in 2021. Mayor Mike Johnston backed the additional spending.

Why it matters: The project claims to be the largest in the nation providing universal basic income to people experiencing homelessness, and has provided $6.5 million in no-strings-attached payments to date.

The backstory: As a part of the study, one group received a one-time $6,500 payment and $500 a month for 11 months, while another received $1,000 a month for a year.

A third control group received $50 a month.

The latest: In the next phase, organizers are changing how much money participants receive. The first two groups will now get $1,000 a month for six months and the control group will receive $100 a month for the same period.

The payments stopped for a brief period but will return in February. The increases in cash came after the project boosted its fundraising.

The intrigue: An interim report issued in October, building on prior research, found the guaranteed income led to increased housing and fewer people sleeping outside and in shelters.

In addition, more participants found full-time employment.

Yes, but: Lack of food and mental health remained consistent challenges.