Denver's universal basic income project reports early success

A midterm report from the Denver Basic Income Project found giving people experiencing homelessness free money is a meaningful way to improve their lives.

Driving the news: The report released Wednesday found people receiving money with no strings attached are benefiting significantly by using it to pay for groceries and other bills.

Others are using it for expenses like obtaining housing, rent, cars and paying significant debt.

Why it matters: The program's success so far could mean it continues after its initial one-year period.

What they're saying: "What we can conclude from the midyear report is how much hope this has provided to the unhoused community," Andre Cunningham, co-chair of the DBIP's advisory board, tells us.

Context: The 846 participants — who include both sheltered and unsheltered people — are broken up into three groups. One group gets $1,000 for 12 months, another gets $6,500 for the first month and will get $500 for the remaining 11, and the final gets $50 for a year.

While people who received $50 a month reported feeling frustrated, many still said it was helpful to have the extra cash.

Between the lines: Only 24 people were interviewed for the midterm report (eight from each of the three groups) about three to four months into the program. The spending was self-reported by participants, with some saying they used it to celebrate with non-essentials like a concert ticket, dining out or buying an outfit.

Cunningham said measuring success will mean seeing whether the program helped meet people's basic needs like ensuring someone has housing, food or transportation.

Maria Sierra, DBIP's community engagement manager, said during a press briefing on Wednesday it's not clear yet how many people used the money to secure permanent housing.

Yes, but: Some people struggled to decide how to spend the money, feeling "tension" between suddenly having it and the responsibility to use it effectively.

Many were surprised about the program when selected, with some likening it to winning the lottery, and others fearing it was a scam.

Overall, the money helped most people feel relief and reduce stress,

The big picture: Other cities like Des Moines and San Francisco, which like Denver's program is focused on the unhoused, are hosting similar projects.

Around the country, numerous programs have drawn largely positive results for providing safety nets to people like single women and people of color.

Cunningham said Denver's is among the largest in the country.

By the numbers: At least $5 million has been distributed so far in Denver, with the program paid largely by charitable foundations like, the Colorado Health Foundation and the Denver Foundation, and individual donors.

Denver City Council last year approved using $2 million in federal pandemic relief money for the program.

What's next: A final report is expected in October.