Todd Helton during a retirement ceremony for his number 17 in 2014. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Welcome to Cooperstown, Todd Helton.

Driving the news: The former Colorado Rockies first baseman on Tuesday was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the second player in franchise history to be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York.

This was Mauer's first year on the ballot and he joins former teammate Larry Walker, who was inducted in 2020.

State of play: A five-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, Helton ended his 17-season career in Denver in 2013, finishing his career with 2,519 hits and 369 home runs.

Of note: A year after his retirement, Helton, who wore No. 17, became the first Rockies player to have his jersey retired.