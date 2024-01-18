Todd Helton after playing his last home game at Denver's Coors Field in 2013. Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

After coming up short last year, Todd Helton's chances at joining Baseball's Hall of Fame look promising.

Why it matters: The first baseman played his entire 17-season career with the Rockies, and if he's enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, he'd be just the second player to represent the franchise, joining teammate Larry Walker.

Last year, Helton came up 11 votes short of the 75% threshold.

Catch up fast: Helton was a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, three-time Gold Glove winner and won the batting title in 2000. He finished his career with more than 2,500 hits, 369 home runs and just over 1,400 RBIs.

Between the lines: His euphoric reaction after the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007 to secure the team's first and only World Series appearance is an iconic Denver sports moment.

What we're watching: The Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the 2024 class Tuesday at 4pm MT on MLB Network.