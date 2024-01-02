Colorado politics poised for big moments in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Expect national politics to dominate the conversation in 2024. Why it matters: The election and legislative session will speak volumes about Colorado's political landscape and the state's future direction.

State of play: With no statewide offices at stake, the attention will turn to the presidential and congressional contests, as well as down-ballot legislative races and referendums.

What to watch: Here are the top 4 storylines for 2024:

1) Presidential primary: Colorado is no longer a presidential battleground — but the state Supreme Court's recent ruling barring former President Trump from the ballot puts it back in the spotlight.

The GOP appeal of the decision means Trump's name is likely to appear on the ballot, but the Colorado Republican Party is suggesting they'll ignore the primary and go their own direction either way.

At the same time, the state Democratic Party took the unusual step of adding a "noncommitted delegate" option to the ballot as some party faithful question President Biden's re-election bid.

2) Congressional races: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's decision to run in the Eastern Plains' 4th District — and not her current 3rd District on the Western Slope — reshuffles both contests.

In the 8th District, Democrat Yadira Caraveo is seeking re-election for the first time after winning the new seat in 2022.

3) Democratic chaos: The majority Democratic state Legislature returns next week with little unanimity and public condemnations about a vitriolic atmosphere.

4) Ballot fights: The only statewide votes in 2024 will come on ballot measures, including one to enshrine abortion rights into the state Constitution. Others are expected to emerge, including divergent options to lower property taxes.