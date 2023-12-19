Data: CDC; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Masking up this holiday season may not be a bad idea.

Driving the news: Wastewater analysis sites nationwide are showing high levels of COVID, the latest CDC data shows.

Almost every state reporting such data is showing at least "high" levels compared to baseline trends, with 22 reporting "very high" levels.

Why it matters: While many Coloradans by this point have some combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity, the virus can still make people sick and force them to miss school, work and holiday activities.

Zoom in: Colorado is currently seeing moderate levels of COVID-19 compared to the rest of the country.

Yes, but: The state sits right at the cusp of COVID levels being considered in the "high" category, data shows.

Given how much traveling people will be doing this month, it's likely that Colorado's COVID situation will worsen over the coming weeks.

Data: CDC; Note: Data for the two most recent weeks may be incomplete due to delays in reporting; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Threat level: COVID remains a potentially fatal threat for vulnerable groups, like the elderly and immunocompromised. As of mid-November, just 16% of Colorado's nursing home residents were up-to-date on vaccines, according to the CDC.

This year, there have been at least 971 COVID related deaths, per the state health agency's latest data, compared to over 3,400 last year.

The bottom line: The findings aren't entirely surprising, given how COVID-19 has surged in winters past. But it's still a reminder that the most vulnerable may want to take extra precautions this holiday season.

