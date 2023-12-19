39 mins ago - News

COVID climbs in Colorado as holiday travel season gears up

COVID-19 activity in U.S. wastewater
Data: CDC; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Masking up this holiday season may not be a bad idea.

Driving the news: Wastewater analysis sites nationwide are showing high levels of COVID, the latest CDC data shows.

  • Almost every state reporting such data is showing at least "high" levels compared to baseline trends, with 22 reporting "very high" levels.

Why it matters: While many Coloradans by this point have some combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity, the virus can still make people sick and force them to miss school, work and holiday activities.

Zoom in: Colorado is currently seeing moderate levels of COVID-19 compared to the rest of the country.

Yes, but: The state sits right at the cusp of COVID levels being considered in the "high" category, data shows.

  • Given how much traveling people will be doing this month, it's likely that Colorado's COVID situation will worsen over the coming weeks.
Weekly COVID-19 activity in Colorado wastewater
Data: CDC; Note: Data for the two most recent weeks may be incomplete due to delays in reporting; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Threat level: COVID remains a potentially fatal threat for vulnerable groups, like the elderly and immunocompromised. As of mid-November, just 16% of Colorado's nursing home residents were up-to-date on vaccines, according to the CDC.

The bottom line: The findings aren't entirely surprising, given how COVID-19 has surged in winters past. But it's still a reminder that the most vulnerable may want to take extra precautions this holiday season.

