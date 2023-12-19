COVID climbs in Colorado as holiday travel season gears up
Masking up this holiday season may not be a bad idea.
Driving the news: Wastewater analysis sites nationwide are showing high levels of COVID, the latest CDC data shows.
- Almost every state reporting such data is showing at least "high" levels compared to baseline trends, with 22 reporting "very high" levels.
Why it matters: While many Coloradans by this point have some combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity, the virus can still make people sick and force them to miss school, work and holiday activities.
Zoom in: Colorado is currently seeing moderate levels of COVID-19 compared to the rest of the country.
Yes, but: The state sits right at the cusp of COVID levels being considered in the "high" category, data shows.
- Given how much traveling people will be doing this month, it's likely that Colorado's COVID situation will worsen over the coming weeks.
Threat level: COVID remains a potentially fatal threat for vulnerable groups, like the elderly and immunocompromised. As of mid-November, just 16% of Colorado's nursing home residents were up-to-date on vaccines, according to the CDC.
- This year, there have been at least 971 COVID related deaths, per the state health agency's latest data, compared to over 3,400 last year.
The bottom line: The findings aren't entirely surprising, given how COVID-19 has surged in winters past. But it's still a reminder that the most vulnerable may want to take extra precautions this holiday season.
Go deeper: COVID-19 levels high ahead of holiday travel season
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.